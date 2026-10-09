HGTV’s Joanna Gaines & Friends Show Off Their Best Dance Moves For Fans

Beloved HGTV personality Joanna Gaines isn’t just an impeccable designer. She’s also an incredibly fun person to be around and loves to get into antics with her friends and family.

Earlier this year, Joanna revealed that she quite enjoys rollerblading around her gorgeous farm in Waco, Texas. But now and then, she also enjoys a dance party on the lawn with her pals.

In a new social media video, the designer displayed her best dance moves alongside two dear friends. See the trio dance their hearts out and what fans had to say about the clip.

Joanna Gaines & Friends Show Off Their Silly Side

As the mother of five children, Joanna Gaines has sent her children off to many school functions and dances. The Magnolia Network founder doesn’t think kids should get to have all the fun — there’s plenty of opportunity for chaperones to party too.

“Moms at the school dance be like… #chaperones,” the Magnolia Network founder captioned a new Instagram post.

She and two friends have a blast goofing off and dancing around on the Gaines’ property. The women truly appeared to be having the time of their lives as they tried leaps, turns, and even had a kick line.

Overall, fans loved the clip and seeing Joanna Gaines have such a wonderful time.

“I’d join that PTA, 🙌🏼” one viewer wrote.

“Next up ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” another suggested.

“I’d happily join you guys haha😂 that looks so fun😆” someone else happily chimed in.

While it might be a little soon to start casting for “Dancing With the Stars” season 36, plenty of fans would tune in to see Joanna Gaines compete for the Mirrorball trophy.

Now that fall is in full swing, Chip and Joanna Gaines are also excited to invite fans to Silbration at the end of October. Concert tickets are currently available for purchase online.

The ‘Fixer Upper’ Star Has a New Line at Target

When Joanna Gaines isn’t spending quality time with friends and family, she’s hard at work. With the holiday season just around the corner, the 48-year-old can’t wait for fans to see her latest designs. Her new Christmas collection is now available for purchase at Target.

“The holiday style report is in 🎄 @joannagaines shares what she’s loving this season, from nostalgic details to classic Christmas touches inspiring the new Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection,” the store’s Instagram page wrote.

Already, fans have been gushing over the timeless Christmas decorations.

“Like taking a step back in time to Christmases past, this collection is packed with classic holiday decor ideas that’ll make you feel like a child again,” Devin Toolen writes for Home & Gardens. “A traditional color palette of red and green sets the scene of this near-200-piece drop, while certain trend-driven details give this collection its modern heirloom appeal.”

Though it’s still fall, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ fans are delighted to start planning their holiday decor scheme. Fans can shop the “Hearth & Hand with Magnolia” collection in Target stores or through the official website.