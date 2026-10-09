Grab a Blanket and Get Cozy For the Premiere of Hallmark’s Final ‘Fall Into Love’ Movie

Autumn is in the air, and that’s also true on the Hallmark Channel with this year’s “Fall Into Love” lineup of heartwarming autumn-themed movies.

This year’s programming event has been a treat for fans, featuring some fave stars and the long-awaited return of beloved mystery franchise as viewers enjoy a heartwarming roster of new movies until the kickoff of “Countdown to Christmas.”

‘The Spirit of Halloween’

It’s no secret that Hallmark owns the Christmas season, and now it’s time to tackle a whole new holiday with its first-ever Halloween-themed film, “The Spirit of Halloween,” starring Meghan Ory and Kevin McGarry.

“Brilliant bridal designer Everly Stone (Ory) has no patience for Halloween, especially the beloved fire-station bash that once left her heartbroken in front of everyone she knew,” reads the synopsis for “The Spirit of Halloween,” which is described as a modern-day, Halloween-themed take on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

“But when her late mentor appears with a glamorous warning,” the synopsis continues, “Everly Stone is swept through one unforgettable night by three mischievous spirits who reveal the joy she lost, the people she’s pushing away, and the future she might miss if she keeps hiding behind work and fear. With a loyal assistant ready for more, a town waiting to welcome her back, and longtime friend Beau Madison (McGarry) still carrying a spark from their past, Everly Stone must decide whether Halloween is the night that broke her heart or the one that can finally help it heal.”

Hallmark

In addition, Lachlan Quarmby (“Hope Valley: 1874,” “Providence Falls”) will appear as the Ghost of Halloween Future.

“The Spirit of Halloween” will debut on Saturday, October 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and stream the following day on Hallmark+.

A ‘Heartfelt Love Story’

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Ory was recently interviewed by Heart in Motion Media, where she gushed about her latest Hallmark movie.

“There is a very, kind of like grounded and real heartfelt love story and also, like, awakening of realizing your true value,” Ory explained of her Ebenezer Scrooge-like role.

“I loved being Scroogey — it was very exciting,” she shared, admitting she’d previously been “a little bit Scroogey” in Hallmark holiday movie “Believe in Christmas.”

During the conversation, Ory joked about their respective fandoms, given that McGarry is known from “When Calls the Heart” and she’s remembered from “Chesapeake Shores.”

“It’s funny, we were laughing because, you know, he’s from the Hearties and I’m from the Chessies. And so we had that in common, the colliding fandoms,” she quipped.

She also offered high praise to her co-star.

“The script was just so well written, and it was very seamless and very easy. I mean, Kevin is obviously a fantastic actor, and he brought a lot of unique and interesting things to Beau. It was interesting because I’m like, watching myself back in time, and he brought this sort of … undertone of longing behind his eyes that I think ghost Everly can sort of see that present-time Everly is clueless to, so there’s a lot of, ‘Wake up, wake up, look, he likes you, he likes you!'” she added.

