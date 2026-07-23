Colman Domingo Hilariously Responds to Elon Musk’s ‘Historically Accurate’ AI ‘Odyssey’ 

Trillionaire Elon Musk is not a fan of Christopher Nolan‘s “The Odyssey,” and has not been shy about voicing his opinion.

As The Hollywood Reporter recalled, back in May a far-right journalist issued a post on X to complain about Nolan casting Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy, claiming there would be outrage if “the most beautiful woman in Africa” was played by Sydney Sweeney.

Musk responded by agreeing. “Absolutely true,” Musk wrote. “Such hypocrisy in Hollywood.”

Elon Musk’s ‘The Odyssey’

After the movie came out — racking in a record-breaking $264.1 million in its opening weekend — Musk issued another X post vowing to make his own AI-generated version of “The Odyssey.”

“Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of ‘The Odyssey’ that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer,” Musk wrote in his post, accompanied by nearly three minutes of AI footage offering a glimpse of what Musk’s “Odyssey” would look like.”

Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer https://t.co/bVHzUmY9WN— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2026

Colman Domingo Fired Back

One actor who was not having it was Colman Domingo. While filling in as guest host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on the July 22 edition of the late-night show, Domingo took the opportunity to address Musk’s alternate “Odyssey” in his monologue.

“Meanwhile, we could have yet another ‘Odyssey’ movie on the way,” he said.

“Now, Elon Musk is planning to create what he calls a historically accurate version of The Odyssey using his Grok AI. And by historically accurate, he means whiter than Christmas at Cracker Barrel,” Domingo joked.

A ‘Historically Accurate’ Work of Fiction?

Domingo was just getting warmed up.

“Of course, this is all because Elon and his musketeers are upset over the diversity casting of ‘The Odyssey.’ And I don’t want to get technical here, but you can’t make a historically accurate version of something that is totally made the [expletive] up,” the actor continued.

“I mean, ‘The Odyssey’ is fiction, you know, like ‘The Hunger Games’ or the president’s cognitive exams,” Domingo added. “I mean, come on. Doesn’t Elon Musk have better things to do? Wasn’t this [expletive] supposed to be on Mars by now? But maybe we should show a little compassion for Elon. This is a tough time for him. Helen of Troy is a beautiful Black woman. And this week, Jimmy Kimmel is a beautiful Black man.”

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Casting Complaints Are ‘Irrelevant’

For his part, “Odyssey” director Nolan has been dismissive about the complaints of Musk and those who think the film should have had a less diverse cast.

“But look, these conversations that happen before people see the film — they’re always irrelevant, because no one having them knows what the film actually is yet,” Nolan told The Telegraph.

A Lesson Learned From Batman

Continuing, Nolan explained that he’d learned a key lesson in that vein while working on his “Dark Knight” trilogy.

“But remember, I spent 10 years of my life dealing with Batman,” he explained.

“When I came on to ‘Batman Begins,’ writers and artists had been working on this beloved character for almost 65 years, and a lot of freighted thoughts were out there about what he represents. And what I learnt over my time on that trilogy is you can’t worry about any of that at all. What you have to do is honor the original text by interpreting it in the strongest way you personally can,” he said.

“In the end, fans of the property — even when we were doing something that was not what they would have done — enjoyed the sincerity of the attempt to put as good a version of it on screen as we could,” Nolan added. “All I can do is make the best film I possibly can in the most sincere way. It’s very different from how anyone else would do it, but that’s what adaptation is.”





